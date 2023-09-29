Houma native Sylvia Masters represents Louisiana tonight in the 72nd Miss USA Pageant!

The 72nd Miss USA Pageant is set to unfold tonight, September 29, live on The CW Network at 7 p.m. From the lavish Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, 51 extraordinary contestants will proudly showcase their grace and talent, representing their respective states. Among these remarkable women is Sylvia Masters, a proud native of Houma, who will be shining the spotlight on Louisiana’s beauty and charm.

Sylvia shared her story with the Houma Times after bring crowned Miss Louisiana earlier this year:

“I believe in God’s will, and in God’s timing. This year, I was ready,” said Sylvia Masters, Miss Louisiana USA 2023.

“My first pageant was at the age of 12, when I was in seventh grade. My mom would like to say that’s when the pageant bug bit me. It was an all-natural pageant, so there was no makeup. But I remember meeting all the girls, and being under the lights, and just having so much fun,” Masters recalls. “I grew up watching the Miss USA pageant, and dreamed of being on the USA stage.” This year, Masters’ dream will come true. As Miss Louisiana USA, Masters will compete with contestants from every state in the Miss USA Competition.

Following her first Miss Louisiana USA pageant in 2017, Masters realized the impact and the voice she could have if she won the title. Passion for two causes were motivation for Masters to continue to reach for her dream. Promoting cancer research and early detection, and advocating for animals have been Masters’ focus for six years.

“After my father was diagnosed with cancer, I became an advocate for early detection. It was an awful experience to watch a loved one go through,” Masters shared. Painfully, her family lost the father of five. “I can be an advocate and hopefully help someone else’s family. If my father had presented his symptoms sooner, there could have been a better outcome.” In addition, Masters will continue her work with animals. “We have a real problem with overcrowding, and euthanasia is real. I volunteer, foster, adopt, and spend time in the shelters. My goal is to educate the public about spay and neutering. They don’t have a voice, but I can advocate for them.”

In addition to these causes, Masters hopes to spread a message of positivity to children. “I remember going through periods of self doubt, and really hard experiences. It will get better. And I’m proof that you can be anything you want to be. Set your eyes on your goals and dreams and keep reaching for them,” she shared. Masters’ determination and perseverance paid off this year, her sixth, and final year of competing for the Miss Louisiana USA title. “I continued to believe in myself, and was determined that I was going to do it. I walked off the stage for five years, and I walked away with grace.” This year, Masters walked off the stage with the crown.

The Vandebilt Catholic High School and Nicholls State University graduate is the morning news anchor for Lafayette’s KLFY News Station. “Looking back today, I see what pageantry has given to me. The experiences I’ve gone through have shaped me into the person I am today. I’ve gained so much confidence, and it’s helped me in my occupation,” Masters said. The beloved anchor will reign as Miss Louisiana USA 2023 representing our beautiful state throughout the year, and at the Miss USA 2023 competition. Masters shared her appreciation for so many people that supported her dream over the years, “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, and I’m ready to serve Louisiana!”

Tune in tonight for an evening of beauty and inspiration and show support for our own Sylvia Masters as she competes for the title!