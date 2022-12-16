Houma native to host Third Annual Toy Drive on the Go

Born and raised in Terrebonne Parish, Lerayh Matthews also known as”Gucci”, is preparing for the Third Annual Toy Drive on the Go. The mobile event will take place tomorrow, December 17, 2022 in Houma, Gray, and Gibson. Over 1,000 children have been blessed in the two years that Matthews has held the toy drive. This year, he plans to distribute 500 more gifts to local children in need.

The 27 year old entrepreneur now lives in Atlanta, as the owner of Deep South Cleaners. “I have been blessed in my career, and wanted to share that with the community that I grew up in,” said Matthews. “Not every parent is able to give their kids toys for Christmas. Some don’t have the money or transportation, and unfortunately some parents don’t even care.” Once a troubled child himself, Matthews understands the struggles that some children face. “My father was a drug dealer and I was raised by a single mother with nine kids. We struggled. As a successful business owner, I decided to fill that void, and make it possible for a child to be blessed, no matter their situation,” he added.

After spending $15,000 of his own money for the first Toy Drive on the Go, the community started giving too. “After the first drive, I started visiting with friends, and law enforcement in the community, and they wanted to help too,” said Matthews. Currently he purchases half of the gifts, and the other half comes from generous donors in the community. “l want to make a positive impact in our community, and motivate the younger generation. Despite their situation, they can become successful, and they can give back one day too,” he said.