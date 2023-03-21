Houma Police Announces Promotions of Three Officers

The Houma Police Department would like to announce the promotion of three of our veteran officers.

Sgt Trey Lottinger was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and has been with our agency for 21 years as he started in 2001. Lt. Lottinger has worked in various divisions to include Car Patrol, Investigative Services Division, Narcotics and Crime Scene. Lt. Lottinger is now serving as the Houma Police Department Chief of Detectives.

Det Keith Craft has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant and has 17 years of dedicated service with our agency. Sgt Craft has worked within car patrol, investigative services, Crisis Negotiations and has been instrumental within the investigative services division with the solving of a variety of crimes.

Det Brad Cadiere has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant and has over 17 years of dedicated service to our agency. Sgt Cadiere has worked in Car Patrol, Narcotics, SWAT operator and the investigative services division.

We would like to congratulate these officers on their well-deserved promotions as they have all had a stellar career and look forward to seeing what the future will hold for them.