Houma Police: Body of 24-year-old found near dumpster behind Grand Caillou business

On July 21, 2021, at approximately 8:30 am, the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a death on the property of a local business in the 1100 block of Grand Caillou Rd.

Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old white male deceased near a dumpster behind the business. The cause of death is unknown, but there are no indications of foul play. The investigation is ongoing, and further details may be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.