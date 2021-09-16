Houma Police Chief issues statement on death of 21-year-old officer in fatal crash

Houma Chief of Police Dana Coleman released the following statement following the fatal crash that took the life of 21-year-old Officer Austin Bush Thursday morning:

“Our hearts are deeply saddened with the loss of our brother, Officer Austin Bush. Officer Austin Bush had a bright future with our agency, where he was committed to the oath of protecting and serving our community. Our agency is grieving with his family as this process unfolds and asks that you give them some privacy to digest this tremendous loss. Our prayers and condolences are with his family.”

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said his thoughts and prayers are with Bush’s family and coworkers at the Houma Police Department. “We are grieving with you,” he said. “This is a sad day for the entire community.”

