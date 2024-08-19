Houma Police Department helps local schools with donations of uniforms and food

The Houma Police Department recently held a uniform and food drive for local students.

“It started with the principal at Ellender reaching out to one of captains saying he was in need of some belts,” shared Sgt. Keith Craft with the Houma Police Department. “One of the students showed up for school without a belt and when they questioned him about his uniform and he stated that what he had on was all his mom could afford.”

“I thought it would be a good idea to see if we could get uniforms and belts donated to be able to help our local schools. We had a great response,” explained Sgt. Craft. “We got the belts to Ellender where they were needed. We split the remainder of the clothing donations between the public schools within the city limits, including elementary and middle schools.”

The Red Cross also donated over 400lbs of food to Legion Park for the student body and their families. Our local food bank also made a donation. “The Houma Police Department extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Terrebonne Food Bank for their generous donation of over 300 pounds of food. This incredible contribution will greatly support the food pantries at our local schools, ensuring that students have access to nutritious meals. Your kindness and support make a significant difference in our community.”