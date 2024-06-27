Houma Police Department opens new Public Safety Complex in East Houma

Yesterday afternoon, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and Houma Police Department officially celebrated the opening of the Chester Nixon, Sr. Public Safety Complex.

“I’d like to tell you what an honor it is to look out and see everyone here to pay tribute to a gentleman who has left a legacy within our community, and support this new safety complex,” said Houma Police Chief Travis Theriot. “I can’t tell you how long the creation of this substation has been needed in this area. I can’t thank everyone enough for making this happen. This is just another step towards making out police department whole again after Hurricane Ida.”

“I’m requesting that this police substation be a place of refuge, a place of comfort, a place of safety for these people in this community,” said Councilman Brien Pledger. “Let it reflect who we are here in Terrebonne Parish.”

Photos provided by TPCG via Facebook.

Chester Nixon, Sr.’s wife Mary Nixon, along with other members of the family, were present for the ribbon cutting.

“This was a long time coming, but it finally got here. I love all the people of Terrebonne Parish and everyone who had anything to do with this building,” said Mary Nixon. “I thank God for everything that has been done and will be done.”

The new Chester Nixon, Sr. Public Safety Complex is located at 835 East Street in Houma. To watch the full ceremony, please click here.