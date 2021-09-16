Houma Police Department Patrolman Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On September 16, 2021, shortly before 6:00 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA 648 (Percy Brown Road) just east of the intersection with Audubon Avenue in Terrebonne Parish. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Austin Bush of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed Bush was traveling west on LA Hwy 648 in a fully-marked Houma Police Department 2010 Ford Crown Victoria. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle struck a log near the westbound fog line of LA Hwy 648. The impact caused the Ford to travel across the eastbound lane, and into a drainage basin where it became fully submerged in water.

Bush, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, was removed from the vehicle by responding officers. He was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A routine toxicology sample will be collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths in 2021.