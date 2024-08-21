Houma police work overtime to stop impaired driving this Labor Day holiday

While many people will be on vacation this Labor Day, law enforcement officers across the state will work through the holiday, looking for impaired drivers during the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“State troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and police officers in Louisiana will be on the job, keeping the roads safe for the rest of us,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said. “If you are drinking and driving, they will see you, stop you, and arrest you.”

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and runs from Friday, August 16, through Labor Day, Sept. 2. During this time, law enforcement agencies receive overtime funding for additional patrols to carry out impaired driving enforcement.

“During holidays, we usually see an increase in crashes caused by drivers who are impaired by alcohol and drugs,” Freeman said. “Our goal with Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is to identify those impaired drivers and get them off the road.”

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday, 490 people across the country were killed in crashes, according to NHTSA. Thirty-nine percent (190) of those crash fatalities involved a drunk driver, and a quarter (25%) involved drivers with a BAC almost twice the legal limit (.15+ BAC).

From 2018-2022 in Louisiana, 14 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes during the Labor Day holiday, according to data from the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety at LSU. Alcohol accounted for 46% of all fatalities during those holiday periods.

“Those 14 individuals aren’t here today because someone decided to drink and drive,” Freeman said. “Our law enforcement partners would much rather deliver an impaired driver to jail than deliver the news to someone that their loved one has died in a crash.”