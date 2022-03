Houma Republican Women will host a Special Meeting tonight, March 29, at Copelands Restaurant located at 1534 Martin Luther King Blvd, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The special meeting will feature guest speaker Senator Elbert Guillory, sharing an important message for the youth and all members of the community. Those interested in attending the special meeting can RSVP by phone at (985) 851-5405 or email rsvp.hrw@gmail.com.