Houma resident named WoodmenLife Fraternalist of the Year for 2022

WoodmenLife announced that Danny Comeaux, Sr., of Houma, LA, is the 2022 National Fraternalist of the Year. Comeaux was nominated for this honor based on his commitment to his community and his consistent exemplification of WoodmenLife values.

The WoodmenLife Fraternalist of the Year award is given to an outstanding member who displays the values and commitments of the organization. Nominations are taken on the regional level, and regional winners are submitted for national recognition. Comeaux, who was nominated by previous Chapter 208 President Barbara Elliot, was one of 26 national nominees. He has been a WoodmenLife member for over 50 years.

“Danny is a visible role model,” Elliot said. “He was hands-on after Hurricane Ida devastated our area. This draws the attention and interest of people in the community.”

Comeaux is Vice President of WoodmenLife Chapter 308 and previously served as President. He often invites nonmembers to chapter events and is happy to explain membership benefits to interested parties. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, he helped to rebuild neighbors’ homes and provide food to those in need. He presents WoodmenLife American History Awards to high school students every year, and he often participates in flag and Food Bank presentations. He is also active on the Mardi Gras float committee in New Orleans.

Comeaux is retired and continually demonstrates exceptional service to others. He is a shining example for all WoodmenLife members.