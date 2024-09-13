Houma resident to participate in Bugle Performance at the Historic First Illumination Ceremony in Washington, DC

The formal completion of the new National WWI Memorial in Washington, DC, will be celebrated September 13-15, 2024, hosted by The WWI Commission and The Doughboy Foundation. The First Illumination ceremony, 7:15 PM ET on Friday, September 13, 2024 kicks off the weekend and features the unveiling of “A Soldier’s Journey,” a 25-ton, 60-foot-long monumental bronze sculpture by acclaimed master sculptor Sabin Howard. This iconic sculpture will be the final piece of the new National World War I Memorial at Pershing Place.

During the ceremony, Louisiana resident, Michael Delaune from Houma, will be one of 20 buglers in WWI uniforms, each wearing the insignia of the American Expeditionary Forces Headquarters (AEF HQ), performing Taps in a Fanfare composed by Jari Villanueva and conducted by Colonel (ret) Timothy Holtan. The ensemble of military musicians, professional trumpeters, symphony musicians, and teachers from across the country will commence the event with a powerful opening, setting the stage for the unveiling of the sculpture. Taps is a signature of the memorial, a nightly tribute organized by the Doughboy Foundation in honor of the Americans who served in World War I and the service of all U.S. veterans and active military personnel.

The First Illumination ceremony is the first event of WWI Living History Weekend, which includes a full lineup of activities and presentations at the memorial on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, 2024. Highlights include live performances by renowned musicians led by the American Expeditionary Forces Headquarters Band, as well as performances by the Community Bands of Westmoreland County, PA, and the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

The general public is invited to witness the First Illumination ceremony in-person at the adjacent Freedom Plaza, located at 1325 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, or online via stream here.

About World War I Centennial Commission – The U.S. World War I Centennial Commission established by Public Law 112-272, passed by the 112th Congress on January 14, 2013 and signed by the President on January 16, 2013, and further refined by Public Law 113-291, Subtitle J, Section 3091. The Commission’s responsibilities included: planning, developing, and executing programs, projects, and activities to commemorate the centennial of World War I; encouraging private organizations and State and local governments to organize and participate in activities commemorating the centennial of World War I; facilitating and coordinating activities throughout the United States relating to the centennial of World War I; serving as a clearinghouse for the collection and dissemination of information about events and plans for the centennial of World War I; and developing recommendations for Congress and the President for commemorating the centennial of World War I. The Commission is building the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., with private donations, in partnership with the Doughboy Foundation. The Commission will sunset after the memorial is dedicated.

About the Doughboy Foundation – The Doughboy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, supports and encourages planning and execution of programs, projects, and activities commemorating and educating the public on America’s role in World War I, “The War that Changed the World.” The Foundation encourages private & educational organizations, Federal, State, and local governments, and all individual Americans to Keep Faith with the American Doughboys and every American who served in World War I. The Foundation’s three-fold mission: Commemorate the experience of those Americans who served; Honor the 4.7 million Americans who put on the uniform to answer the call of their country; Inspire 21st-century Americans and all future generations to learn about, remember, and understand how WWI transformed our country and the world. The Doughboy Foundation has worked in partnership with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission to build the new National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C. When the Centennial Commission sunsets after the memorial is dedicated, the Doughboy Foundation will continue its mission of stewardship for the National World War I Memorial, and the remembrance of all those who served and sacrificed in World War I.