Houma Rotary Foundation Donates $10,000 for Local Food Pantry

After a successful Cast Iron Cookoff fundraiser, The Houma Rotary Foundation presented a $10,000 donation to START Corporations’ Veterans Program. The donation will be used to stock a food pantry for local veterans in need.

“We are so thankful for the generous donation from Houma Rotary Foundation towards our Veterans Pantry,” Nicole Ditch, Start Corporation Vice President of Marketing, said. “This will go far in providing food daily to the many Veterans we serve throughout our programs. What many of us consider to be a normal part of our daily lives is often a struggle for others. Being able to provide this basic need to those who have sacrificed so much for our country is the least we can do.”

The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff held on February 24th welcomed a record crowd of more than 2,500 who enjoyed live music, pub crawl, and tasting dishes cooked in cast iron from 34 cooking teams who cooked a wide variety of samplings including fried ribs, shrimp and corn maque choux, beef birria tacos, and much more.

“Many thanks to all our cooking teams, volunteers, and the community for making this event such a success,” Cal McKey, Houma Rotary Foundation President, said. “We are proud to be able to support our local veterans while also giving our community a family-fun event to enjoy together.”

Remaining proceeds from the cookoff will benefit other service projects of the Rotary Club of Houma including youth leadership and other veteran programs.

Special thanks to our Cast Iron Cookoff sponsors: Transech LLC, Explore Houma, Coburn Supply Co. of Houma, Synergy Bank, Superior Tire Service, P3 Global Personnel LLC, Bow2Stern, Gulf Inland Contractors, GIS Engineering, Bayou Signs, Houma Downtown Development Corporation, b1 Bank, David Ohlmeyer Allstate Insurance, United Community Bank, Coastal Mechanical Contractors, South Louisiana Bank, Terminix, Craig Hebert Architect, HTV10, St. Martin and Bourque Attorneys At Law, and Magnum Mud.

About Rotary: Rotary Club of Houma is comprised of a diverse group of business and community leaders who are dedicated to helping our community and our world through action, integrity, service and friendship. Learn more or at www.houmarotary.org.