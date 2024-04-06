Houma Rotary Foundation offers scholarships for local students

Learn to crochet this April at the Lafourche Parish Public Library
April 6, 2024
Learn to crochet this April at the Lafourche Parish Public Library
April 6, 2024

Houma Rotary Foundation is offering eight $1,000 scholarships to local students.  


The foundation is currently seeking applicants for the following scholarships:

  • Rotary Interact Scholarship
    • One $1,000 scholarship
    • Open to HLB Interact graduating seniors
    • Deadline: Extended to April 15, 2024
  • Sybil D. Webb Service Above Self Scholarship
    • Five $1,000 scholarships
    • Open to graduating seniors at EMHS, THS, HLB, STHS, VCHS
    • Deadline: April 15, 2024
  • Nicholls State University Scholarship
    • One $1,000 scholarship to Nicholls
    • Open to graduating seniors of Terrebonne Parish high school attending Nicholls
    • Deadline: April 12, 2024
  • Fletcher Technical Community College Scholarship
    • One $1,000 scholarship to Fletcher
    • Open to graduating seniors of Terrebonne Parish high school attending Fletcher 
    • Deadline: TBA

For more information on Houma Rotary Foundation’s scholarships and links to apply, please visit our website https://www.houmarotary.org/our-foundation/ 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Photo caption: Rep. Jessica Domangue would raise the state fee on companies that process and distribute imported seafood to increase safety testing. Photo credit: Courtesy of the Louisiana House

April 5, 2024

Jessica Domangue makes legislative push to fortify Louisiana’s seafood industry

Read more