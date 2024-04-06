Houma Rotary Foundation offers scholarships for local students

Houma Rotary Foundation is offering eight $1,000 scholarships to local students.

The foundation is currently seeking applicants for the following scholarships:

Rotary Interact Scholarship One $1,000 scholarship Open to HLB Interact graduating seniors Deadline: Extended to April 15, 2024

Sybil D. Webb Service Above Self Scholarship Five $1,000 scholarships Open to graduating seniors at EMHS, THS, HLB, STHS, VCHS Deadline: April 15, 2024

Nicholls State University Scholarship One $1,000 scholarship to Nicholls Open to graduating seniors of Terrebonne Parish high school attending Nicholls Deadline: April 12, 2024

Fletcher Technical Community College Scholarship One $1,000 scholarship to Fletcher Open to graduating seniors of Terrebonne Parish high school attending Fletcher Deadline: TBA



For more information on Houma Rotary Foundation’s scholarships and links to apply, please visit our website https://www.houmarotary.org/our-foundation/