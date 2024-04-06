Houma Rotary Foundation offers scholarships for local students

Learn to crochet this April at the Lafourche Parish Public LibraryApril 6, 2024
Houma Rotary Foundation is offering eight $1,000 scholarships to local students.
The foundation is currently seeking applicants for the following scholarships:
- Rotary Interact Scholarship
- One $1,000 scholarship
- Open to HLB Interact graduating seniors
- Deadline: Extended to April 15, 2024
- Sybil D. Webb Service Above Self Scholarship
- Five $1,000 scholarships
- Open to graduating seniors at EMHS, THS, HLB, STHS, VCHS
- Deadline: April 15, 2024
- Nicholls State University Scholarship
- One $1,000 scholarship to Nicholls
- Open to graduating seniors of Terrebonne Parish high school attending Nicholls
- Deadline: April 12, 2024
- Fletcher Technical Community College Scholarship
- One $1,000 scholarship to Fletcher
- Open to graduating seniors of Terrebonne Parish high school attending Fletcher
- Deadline: TBA
For more information on Houma Rotary Foundation’s scholarships and links to apply, please visit our website https://www.houmarotary.org/our-foundation/