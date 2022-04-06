Houma Spring Open Tennis Tournament returns

Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is excited to announce the Houma Spring Open Tennis Tournament is back. The tournament will be held Saturday, April 9, at the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex at Renaissance in Houma.

The annual event will feature three singles matches, double matches will be UTR fast four format. The cost for singles for the tournament is $33 for those who have power subscription to UTR, and $43 for those who don’t. The cost for the doubles for the tournament is $55 per team for those who have power subscription to UTR, and $65 for those who don’t. Lunch will be provided.

First round matches will be announced at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8. For more information, contact Scott Rhodes at (985) 860-4109 or visit https://www.facebook.com/terrebonneparishtenniscomplex/.