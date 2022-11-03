Houma summit to address mental health, suicide among African Americans

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health-Region 3 has teamed up with Houma-area healthcare providers and community stakeholders to host a summit Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, on suicide and mental health among African Americans.

“Shatter the Silence: Hope Heals” brings together mental health professionals, social services providers, government officials and the public to discuss identifying emerging mental health problems and connecting with local resources.

Scheduled for noon to 4 pm at the Dumas Auditorium, 301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma, the event is free and open to the public.

“Mental health and suicide among African Americans is a serious concern,” said Christie Howard, Office of Public Health community social worker for Terrebonne Parish and summit organizer. “This summit brings together people who understand the issues as well as front-line providers of care.”

Representatives from more than two-dozen community organizations, government agencies and healthcare providers will take part in a moderated panel discussion of issues. Before and after the panel discussion, attendees can visit with panel members at their various information booths.

See below for a complete itinerary.