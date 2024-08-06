Houma-Terrebonne Airport Police Department Recognized as Stand-Alone Agency

The Houma-Terrebonne Airport Police Department has officially been recognized as a stand-alone agency due to recent legislation.

This significant milestone comes as a result of Act 232 of the 2024 Louisiana Legislative Session, marking a new chapter for the dedicated law enforcement officers serving the airport. Acknowledging the instrumental role of various individuals in achieving this accomplishment, Karl M. Beattie, Airport Police Director, expressed his gratitude to all delegations involved in the process. Beattie began his tenure at the airport after retiring from law enforcement for 26 years. He started as a security manager, but recognizing that the FAA requirements needed a higher level of security, he contacted Houma Police Chief Travis Theriot, who led to them becoming reserve officers. They could function as a police department; however, they needed to take the next step to be more efficient. They contacted the local delegation to take the next necessary steps.

“Thanks to Representative Jerome Zeringue for sponsoring the legislation, as well as Senator Mike Fesi for helping get this law passed and for being great advocates for the Houma-Terrebonne Airport,” he expressed. He also thanked Chief Travis Theriot, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron, and all of those who helped the department get off the ground.

The recognition opens doors for the department. It qualifies the department to receive free training through the state, whereas before, they had to find funding for it. The recognition also opens up funding and grant opportunities, making the department more user-friendly.

The official recognition of the Houma-Terrebonne Airport Police Department as a stand-alone agency marks a significant advancement in enhancing the safety and security measures at the airport. “We could not have done this without all of the support and assistance we received,” Beattie said, “We are grateful for the collaborative efforts and are looking forward to continuing to work with all our partners in the future.”