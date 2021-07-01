Houma–Terrebonne Airport to receive federal dollars for upkeep

From the Office of Senator Bill Cassidy:
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 12 parishes will receive $25,190,364 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for drainage system improvements, taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, and more. Airports in Allen, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Orleans, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Richland, and Terrebonne Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
“Having a good airport is critical to draw businesses, investors or even a families to move to your community,” said Dr. Cassidy. “These projects are great. They will rebuild and improve airports across Louisiana and make our state more competitive. It’s a win-win.”
|Grant Awarded
|Recipient
|Project Description
|$416,666.00
|Avoyelles Parish Airport Authority
|This grant will provide federal funding for the Marksville Municipal Airport associated with Marksville, Louisiana. This project reconstructs 13,500 square yards of the existing terminal apron pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.
|$8,888,888.00
|City of Monroe
|This grant will provide federal funding for the Monroe Regional Airport associated with Monroe, Louisiana. This project improves 8,000 feet of the airport’s existing drainage system to eliminate ponding on airfield surfaces to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards.
|$247,825.00
|City of Rayville
|This project reconstructs 3,998 feet of Runway 18/36 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris. This grant funds the second phase, which consists of design.
|$170,000.00
|City of DeQuincy
|This project conducts a drainage study to assess current state of airfield drainage. DeQuincy Industrial Airpark Airport is a general aviation airport, designated as basic, as defined in the FAA’s National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) report.
|$1,030,555.00
|Non-Flood Protection Asset Management Authority
|This grant will provide federal funding for the Lakefront Airport associated with New Orleans, Louisiana. The local point of contact is Mr. Bruce Martin, Deputy Director. Mr. Bruce Martin may be reached at (504) 648-6294. This project removes Runway 9/27 from the airport’s airfield as a component of geometric improvements to the airfield.
|$3,333,333.00
|England Economic & Industrial Development District
|This project acquires 22 homes adversely impacted by aircraft noise, in accordance with approved measures in the airport’s noise compatibility plan. This project includes the relocation of approximately 50 residents.
|$1,223,000.00
|City of New Roads and Pointe Coupee Parish
|This project rehabilitates the southern 2,100 feet of Runway 18/36 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.
|$3,621,961.00
|City of New Orleans and New Orleans Aviation Board
|This project updates the airport master plan narrative report and airport layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the airport’s future development.
|$69,000.00
|Parish of Allen
|This project constructs 17,900 feet of the perimeter fencing to deter access by unauthorized persons and vehicles onto the airfield.
|$4,286,525.00
|Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport
|This project constructs a 4,800 foot service road to enable the safe movement of vehicles and ground service equipment.
|$1,111,111.00
|Airport Authority District No. 1 Calcasiu Parish
|This project constructs a new terminal departure and arrival area canopies to provide shelter for passengers. The grant funds the second phase, which consists of construction of the departure canopy.
|$261,500.00
|Rapides Parish Police Jury
|This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to increase the Federal share to 100 percent. This project conducts a drainage study to assess the flooding, drainage and ponding issues throughout the airfield.
|$120,000.00
|City of Hammond
|This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to increase the Federal share to 100 percent. This project improves 104 feet of drainage system controls on Taxiway C to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards.
|$410,000.00
|Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission
|This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to increase the Federal share to 100 percent. This project rehabilitates 1,200 square yards of the existing west apron to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.