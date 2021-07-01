Houma–Terrebonne Airport to receive federal dollars for upkeep

From the Office of Senator Bill Cassidy:

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 12 parishes will receive $25,190,364 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for drainage system improvements, taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, and more. Airports in Allen, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Orleans, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Richland, and Terrebonne Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.

“Having a good airport is critical to draw businesses, investors or even a families to move to your community,” said Dr. Cassidy. “These projects are great. They will rebuild and improve airports across Louisiana and make our state more competitive. It’s a win-win.”