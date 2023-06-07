Houma-Terrebonne and Lafourche Chambers participate in Clean Biz Partnership

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE), announced the Clean Biz Partnership to engage Louisiana businesses in reducing and preventing litter across the state. Both the Houma-Terrebonne and Lafourche Chambers of Commerce announced their participation and encourage local businesses to participate.

In joining the Clean Biz Partnership, businesses pledge to adopt daily best practices for reducing and preventing litter such as cleaning parking lots, placing trash receptacles at storefronts, and maintaining clean dumpster areas and green spaces. Participating businesses receive a Clean Biz Partner window cling, marketing tools, and recognition in KLB materials. A chamber of commerce membership is not required to participate in this program.

“Litter hurts economic development in Louisiana, and it hurts our quality of life,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I challenge all Louisiana chambers and business owners to join the Clean Biz Partnership to distinguish yourselves as environmentally responsible.”

“Addressing the litter problem in Louisiana is a responsibility we all must share, including businesses,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “Businesses, large and small, can make a huge difference by keeping their stores and parking lots litter free.”

Chambers and businesses can find more information on getting involved on the Clean Biz Partnership webpage and contact the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber at info@houmachamber.com, and the Lafourche Chamber at admin@lafourchechamber.com to sign up. After signing up business will receive a welcome packet with ideas to clean up, and are encouraged to submit photos of their cleanup efforts to their local chamber. Participants will be recognized throughout the summer on the chambers social media platforms.