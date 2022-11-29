The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 large and small business of the year awards, as well as the non-profit of the year award, which will be presented at the Chamber’s 93rd annual award banquet, on January 31, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. This year’s banquet will feature guest speaker “The Real Rajin Cajun” Comedian John Morgan.

The business of the year awards recognize companies that excel in community involvement, chamber involvement and economic value to the community. Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce presents two companies with the award at the annual banquet. The small business award is given to a business with 25 or less full-time employees. The large business award is given to a business with more than 25 full-time employees. Business owners are welcome to nominate their own company.

In order to qualify for a nomination, the company must meet the following criteria:

Chamber Involvement- 20% Minimum of 3 consecutive years of membership in the Chamber Service on committee Attendance at functions

Community Involvement – 40% Volunteer activities Activities supported financially Awards/honors received

Business Information – 40% Describe business (basic information) Total number of employees Number of employees in Terrebonne Parish Number of years active in Terrebonne Parish Economic value to the community Awards/honors received

