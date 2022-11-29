The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 large and small business of the year awards, as well as the non-profit of the year award, which will be presented at the Chamber’s 93rd annual award banquet, on January 31, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. This year’s banquet will feature guest speaker “The Real Rajin Cajun” Comedian John Morgan.
The business of the year awards recognize companies that excel in community involvement, chamber involvement and economic value to the community. Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce presents two companies with the award at the annual banquet. The small business award is given to a business with 25 or less full-time employees. The large business award is given to a business with more than 25 full-time employees. Business owners are welcome to nominate their own company.
In order to qualify for a nomination, the company must meet the following criteria:
In addition, a business must have a minimum of three years business history. Previous award winners are ineligible for five years. The awards will be given to businesses that have demonstrated ethical leadership and corporate stewardship, made a difference in their communities, and contributed to the advancement of important economic and social goals.
The non-profit of the year award is given to an organization which has provided outstanding service to Terrebonne Parish, demonstrated sound management practices and exceptional leadership.
In order to qualify for a nomination, the company must meet the following criteria:
In order to be eligible for the award, the non-profit must be a member of the Houma- Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce for a minimum of 3 consecutive years, in good standing with the Chamber, an active 501 (c), located and operating in Terrebonne Parish.
The deadline to submit nominations for all awards is December 16, 2022. To fill out an application, for the small and large business of the year, visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber website here. To fill out an application for the non-profit of the year award, visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber website here.