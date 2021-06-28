Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Announces Small and Large Business of the Year Award Recipients

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce named the 2020 Small and Large Business Award Recipients at the June Membership Luncheon.

The Houma Chamber usually honors award recipients at the organization’s Annual Banquet; however, the 2021 Annual Banquet was canceled due to COVID. The organization still recognized the 2020 businesses of the year.

The awards are given to businesses that have demonstrated ethical leadership, corporate stewardship, those who have made a difference in their communities and have contributed to the advancement of economic and social goals.

The small business of the year award is given to a business that has 25 or fewer full-time employees. The award recognizes a business that excels in community service, chamber involvement, and adds economic value to the community. The 2020 Small Business of the Year Award recipient was Crown Marketing.

Crown Marketing’s owner, Michelle Vedros, has been serving customers in Terrebonne Parish since 1999. The Houma-based business has been a chamber member for over seven years and has been actively engaged within the community by volunteering at various events. Crown Marketing is an advocate for Houma businesses and prides itself on going the extra mile to achieve customer satisfaction. Vedros can be spotted throughout the community due to her extensive participation in many local parish organizations such as South Central Industrial Association, Women’s Business Alliance, Mighty Oaks Program for PTSD, Lafourche Parish School Board, Hands of Love Orphans Care Ministry, and The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

The Large Business of the Year Award is given to a business that has more than 25 full-time employees and recognizes the business’s community involvement, chamber involvement, and economic impact on the community. The 2020 Large Business of the Year recipient was Danos which employs over 230 employees in Terrebonne Parish.

As a firm believer in developing its employees, Danos recognizes that education is important at every stage of life, which is why the company supports education endeavors in the community. Danos supports and frequently partners with Fletcher Technical Community College. They also support organizations such as South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) and the Bayou Industrial Group (BIG) through memberships, financial contributions, and time commitments by employee volunteerism.

Their foundation, which includes several give-back programs aiming to solve challenges in the community, encourages and engages employees to give and volunteer within the community. The foundation grant-giving program, GIVES, has distributed funding to 29 organizations totaling nearly $140,000.

Through its WORKS program, the Danos Foundation has distributed funds to organizations where its employees volunteer their time. As a result, 50 organizations, such as Schriever Lions Club, American Cancer Society, and the Junior Auxiliary of Houma, have received funds. They have also logged over 2,700 hours of support to the various organizations.

The Danos Foundation also has a CARES program where they have distributed over $236,000 to employees with needs that arise from unexpected events such as natural disasters, home fires, and other family emergencies. Danos has been a long-time supporter of local schools, technical colleges, and fundraising events. The company has won the National Ocean Industries Association’s Culture of Safety Award twice. They have also been recognized by the Louisiana Association of Business Industry (BIG) as 2020 Innovator of the Year for providing substantial contributions to workforce development.

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven non-profit organization whose mission is “uniting community and building a Stronger Terrebonne.” Visit www.houmachamber.com for more information about the organization.