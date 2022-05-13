Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce hosts Membership Orientation

Are you interested in becoming involved in your community? The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend its 2022 Membership Orientation on Tuesday, May 17, at 11:30 a.m. The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber is a non-profit, member-driven, volunteer organization prided in improving the quality of life by building a strong economy. The chamber represents more than 700 businesses which employ more than 25,000 individuals in the Bayou Region.

The event will provide 2022 updates, networking opportunities, and allow prospective members to ask questions or express concerns about the organization and membership. A virtual option will be available.

Registration for the membership orientation can be completed online here. For more information, visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce website.