Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce in Collaboration with HTV Announces Back-to-Back Public Forums

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, in association with HTV, is proud to present consecutive forums for State Representative-District 53 and Terrebonne Parish President on September 19, 2023. This crucial event will provide an opportunity for the community to connect with and understand the perspectives of the candidates.

The forums will be held at the HTV studio located at 7938 Main Street in Houma, Louisiana. The State Representative-District 53 forum will start at 5:00 pm and conclude at 5:45 pm, followed by the Parish President forum beginning at 6 pm. Both forums are free and open to the public. However, due to limited seating, registration is required. Contact the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce at 985-876-5600 or info@houmachamber.com to register for the event.

The Chamber is accepting questions from the community and Chamber members for both forums. Please email your questions to info@houmachamber.com by September 8, 2023. For further information or inquiries about this event, please contact the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce at 985-876-5600.