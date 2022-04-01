Houma-Terrebonne Chamber opens registration for 14th Annual Golf Classic

Dust off your golf clubs, The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th Annual Golf Classic on Monday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ellendale Country Club located at 3319 Hwy 311, in Houma.

The annual event features a number of perks and amenities including great food and drinks on the course as well as a number of prizes and golf-related awards for closest to the hole and longest drive. The format for the tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start.

The entry fee is $125 per person or $500 per four-member team. Entry fees include player registration, green fees, tournament speciality items, golf carts, refreshments, lunch, driving range fees, prizes, ditty bag, team photo, and two mulligans per golfer.

Sponsorship forms for the Annual Golf Classic must be submitted no later than Friday, April 22. The deadline for teams to register is Friday, Apr.29.

Registration can be completed online here.