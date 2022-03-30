Houma Terrebonne Chamber partners with Lofton Staffing for April Lunch and Learn

Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Lofton Staffing Service to host its April Lunch and Learn event discussing the topic of recruiting loyal employees.

The event will be hosted by Lofton Staffing Service, covering a plethora of topics including the state of the workforce in Terrebonne Parish, traditional recruiting methods that may not be effective, what does recruiting actually cost your business, how a professional staffing company can complement your business whether you have an HR department or not, and partnering with Lofton Staffing to get results.

Lunch for the event is optional, plates for members of the Chamber are $15. Plates for non-members are $25 and be purchased prior to the event. Registration for the event can be completed online.

The Lunch and Learn will be held on Thursday, Apr.14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce office located at 6133 Hwy 311.