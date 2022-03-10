Houma-Terrebonne Chamber to Host Membership Orientation

Houma-Terrebonne Chamber  of Commerce will host a membership orientation on Thursday, March 17, at the Houma Chamber Office from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The membership orientation will offer attendees an opportunity to learn about the Chamber, offer networking opportunities, provide 2022 updates, and more. In addition, guests will have an opportunity to ask questions or express any concerns of membership.

Joining the Chamber offers members exclusive advertising opportunities, and exposure for your organization. The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to improving the quality of life by building a strong economy through promotion of services to members, partnerships, alliances, legislative advocacy, economic development, and programs of action and value to sustain a prosperous and vibrant community.



Registration for the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Membership Orientation can be completed online. Virtual options are available.

For more information, visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce at https://houmachamber.com/.



