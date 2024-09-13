Houma to welcome new boat-up, waterside restaurant early next year

In early 2025, Houma will officially welcome Daybreaks Waterside Restaurant to the area! Food lovers will be able boat down the Intracoastal Waterway right to the waterfront property, moor, and enjoy a bite to eat with a beautiful view.

“This is something that we have dreamt of for a long time,” said Dustin Terry, co-owner of Daybreaks Waterside Restaurant. “When the opportunity to purchase this property came up, we couldn’t say no. We are hoping to bring a dining experience to the area with a great view of the water and encourage people to come out on their boats.”

3D renderings provided by Daybreaks Waterside Restaurant.

Daybreaks Waterside Restaurant will offer a variety of indoor, hybrid (indoor/outdoor) and fully outdoor seating, as well as a 100+ feet dock area that personal boats can pull up to. From there, boaters will take a short walk to their main deck which will host a large stage, entertainment center, outdoor TVs, and more. There will also be a parking lot available for customers in cars. “We want this to be a place people can bring their whole family out to,” explained Terry. “It’s going to be a really family and pet-friendly atmosphere, so we welcome large groups of people looking for a great time.”

Daybreaks Waterside Restaurant will serve a blend of Cajun cuisine for everyone to enjoy, alongside coastal-inspired dishes. “We won’t just have Cajun food from Houma, but food inspired by lots of community across the Gulf Coast,” said Terry. “We will have a lot of familiar food, but also some new things people haven’t tried before.”

Current construction process. Photos provided.

Daybreaks Waterside Restaurant will be located at 825 Saadi Street in Houma, with a projected opening date of late winter-early spring 2025, just in time for boating season. Daybreaks Waterside Restaurant is owned and operated by Dustin Terry, Allen Gautreaux, and Reuben Stafford.

“Think about all those boats in people’s driveways– we are so excited to give people a new reason to get out on their boats, eat some great food, and enjoy live music and events with a beautiful backdrop. We have big plans and we are all so excited,” said Terry.

For more information on Daybreaks Waterside Restaurant as they continue the building process, please visit their Facebook page.