Houma Tunnel closed due to fatality crash

February 16, 2024
1:00PM – Houma Police Department:
At the present time the Houma Police Department is investigating a fatality crash in the tunnel. Please be patient and plan for delays as the tunnel will be closed until the investigation is complete.
Houma Fire Department
At approximately 12 noon the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to an auto accident involving a pedestrian inside the Houma Intercoastal Waterway Tunnel.
Upon arrival fire and EMS crews from Acadian Ambulance determined this to be a fatality accident, and the scene was then turned over to the Houma Police Department .
Houma PD has the tunnel blocked to conduct the investigation, for more information on this incident you should contact them directly.