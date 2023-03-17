Houma Tunnel Closure schedule has been adjusted

After public feedback concerning the Tunnel Closure times, the cleaning schedule for Sunday, March 19 and Monday, March 20 has been adjusted. See the updated schedule below:

CLEAN UP (Done by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office)

– Sunday, March 19 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. – Monday, March 20 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

MAINTENANCE (Done by LA DOTD)

– Tuesday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Wednesday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The new schedule will not create traffic congestion after the Irish-Italian parade, and will help with daytime related traffic concerns on Monday.

LA DOTD will still be performing their work during the original scheduled hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.