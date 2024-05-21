Houma Tunnel closures scheduled for Thursday and Friday evenings

May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a closure notice for the Houma Tunnel.

The Tunnel will close at 7 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2024, and reopen 5 AM on Friday, May 24, 2023. The tunnel will close again at 7 PM on Friday, May 24, 2023, and reopen at 5 AM on Saturday, May 24, 2023.

LA DOTD will be performing cleaning and maintenance in the Tunnel.

Please detour using the LA 24/LA 659 Twin Span Bridge or the LA 315 Dularge Bridge.
