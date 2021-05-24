Houma Tunnel nightly closures scheduled for this week

From DOTD:

The Houma Tunnel crossing the Intracoastal Canal Waterway (ICWW) on LA 3040 in Houma, LA will be closed nightly to vehicular traffic from Monday May 24, 2021 until Friday May 28, 2021.

The closures will be from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

These closures are needed in order to allow LADOTD’s contractor personnel to perform cleaning and/or maintenance work in the tunnel.

Alternate routes available for crossing the ICWW are:

LA 24/LA 659 (Twin Span Bridge) and LA 315 (Dularge Bridge).

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.