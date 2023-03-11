Houma Tunnel to close for cleaning, repairs

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) has teamed up with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) to repair overhead lighting, inspect and pressure wash and clean out the curb drains inside the Houma Intracoastal Waterway Tunnel.

The tunnel will be closed to vehicular traffic on the following dates and times:

Sunday, March 19 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Monday, March 20 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, March 21 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Wednesday, March 22 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

All HPD, state and local officials will be working together to ensure that traffic can be monitored and controlled during the closures.