Houma Tunnel to close for debris cleaning

TPCG:

In anticipation of the heavy rains that are expected in Terrebonne Parish, the Houma Tunnel will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, beginning at 7:00 AM so that the gutters can be cleaned of debris. This will prevent debris from getting into the pump system that keeps the Tunnel dry. If the pumps are clogged with debris, the Tunnel will begin to flood.

The Tunnel will reopen just as soon as possible but no time is available at this time. When the Tunnel is re-opened, this information will be posted on Facebook.