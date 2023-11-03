Houma Twin Span Bridge Reopens After Barge Collision

The Houma Police Department is pleased to announce that the Houma Twin Span Bridge has reopened for public use following a temporary closure due to a barge collision. The Department of Transportation (D.O.T.) conducted a thorough inspection of the bridge, which has been deemed safe for normal commute.

On 11/03/2023, a barge struck the Houma Twin Span Bridge, leading to concerns about the structural integrity of the bridge. As a precautionary measure, the bridge was temporarily closed to assess the extent of the damage and ensure public safety.

After an extensive inspection and necessary repairs, the D.O.T. has officially cleared the bridge for normal use. Commuters and travelers can now resume their daily routines, and the Houma Twin Span Bridge is once again fully operational.

The Houma Police Department would like to express its deepest gratitude to the public for their patience and understanding during this temporary inconvenience. Your cooperation and support are greatly appreciated.