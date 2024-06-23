Houma Walmart Awarded Neighborhood Market of the Year

Houma, La. – (June 21, 2024) – The Walmart Neighborhood Market (Store #5774) located at 6411 W. Park Ave. in Houma has received the Neighborhood Market of the Year Award. Store Manager Raeph Zeringue was presented with the award during a Walmart U.S. Corporate Meeting earlier this year.

The Neighborhood Market of the Year Award is an annual recognition for stores that value teamwork, prioritize customers and strive for excellence. Store #5774 received the award because of its deep devotion to customers and love for the Houma community.

“We treat our customers like family and aim to meet their needs,” said Houma Walmart Neighborhood Market Store Manager Raeph Zeringue. “Having everything right for our customers is what drives our associates to work together and put their best foot forward every day. We are honored to be recognized and will continue to work hard for our Houma customers.”

