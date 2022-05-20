Houma Wedding Expo returns this summer

May 20, 2022
May 20, 2022

Wedding season is upon us and the Houma Wedding Expo is back for the first time since 2020. The event will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center on Wednesday, June 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The first 200 brides to check-in at the event will receive a swag bag.



The 2022 Houma Wedding Expo will feature a variety of vendors all under one roof, including:

  • Fashion, hair, and makeup
  • Photographers, and videographers
  • Boutiques
  • Caterers
  • Decorators
  • Transportation
  • Wedding and reception venues
  • Music, and production
  • Registry vendors

Admission to the Houma Wedding Expo is $10  and can be purchased online.  Pre-registration for engaged couples can be completed at houmaciviccenter.com/weddingexpo. For more information on the 2022 Houma Wedding Expo the event page.



STAFF
