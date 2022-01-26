Houma woman dies in crash on Southdown Mandalay Road

On January 17, 2022, shortly before 5:00 pm, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a serious injury single-vehicle crash on Southdown Mandalay Road just west of South Hollywood Road Extension. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 49-year-old Ona Franklin of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed Franklin was traveling west on Southdown Mandalay Road in a 2005 Hyundai Accent. For reasons still under investigation, Franklin traveled off the roadway to the right while in a curve. Franklin traveled back onto the roadway, crossed the centerline, and traveled off the roadway to the left before the Hyundai overturned and came to rest on its roof.

Franklin was not restrained at the time of the crash and was partially ejected. She suffered severe injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment. On January 26, 2022, Troop C was notified that Franklin succumbed to her injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time and this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day and night. The decision not to wear a seat belt can have devastating consequences in the event of a crash.

Troop C has investigated 2 fatal crashes resulting in 2 deaths in 2022.