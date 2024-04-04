Houma Woman Killed in Terrebonne Parish Head-On Crash

On April 3, 2024, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Bayou Gardens Boulevard Extension between Louisiana Highway 660 and Louisiana Highway 316. The crash claimed the life of 71-year-old Josephine Deion of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed Deion was traveling east on Bayou Gardens Blvd Ext while driving a 2006 Honda Accord. At the same time, a 2012 Toyota Tundra was traveling west. For reasons still under investigation, Deion crossed the centerline and struck the Toyota head-on.

Deion, who was restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, who was also restrained, was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While this crash is still under investigation, safe driving is paramount for the safety of yourself and others on the roadway. Always obey speed limits and follow traffic rules to minimize the risk of crashes. Avoid distractions like texting or using your phone while driving to stay focused on the road. Lastly, never drink or consume drugs and drive, as impaired driving can have deadly consequences.

Troop C has investigated 7 fatal crashes resulting in 7 fatalities in 2024.