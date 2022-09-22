Houma woman takes Terrebonne Parish clean-up into her own hands

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish had a major issue with litter and debris on highways and in communities. After months of traveling throughout the parish and seeing what she described as “eye-sores”, Terrebonne native Connie Bourg decided to take matters into her own hands, grabbing her at-home gardening tools to help beautify the parish. Bourg was born and raised in Terrebonne Parish with a passion for gardening and landscaping. She worked with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier, retiring after 25 years with the company.

On the ride home from a doctor’s appointment in Lafourche Parish, she noticed the area surrounding the “Welcome to Terrebonne” signage was in derelict condition. Sharing concern with her husband Jay, Bourg decided to load up her SUV with her weedeater to fix the problem. She embellished the flower bed surrounding the signage with colorful flowers and manicured the grass. Sharing her dismay for the current state the parish is in regarding littering and pollution, Bourg said the entrance of the parish needed a bit of TLC.

“Coming back from Thibodaux one day, I saw the sign that said welcome to Terrebonne was a mess. It needed some attention badly. I told my husband ‘I’m gonna go home and get my tools, and I’m gonna clean that bed’,” Bourg explained.”I went back to the sign with my weedeater and some hand tools and got to town on it. That’s the entrance to our front door [of the parish] and it’s depressing to ride through the community and see how nasty it is. If things were maintained and clean, it would lift people’s spirits, because I know it lifts mine.”

Bourg dedicated two days to solely cleaning the area, collecting approximately five bags of grass and weeds from the flower bed. Once finalizing the finishing touches, Bourg decided she’d travel throughout the parish to areas that are in dire need of cleaning. “Once I finished I told my husband, you know? That wasn’t too bad, I wouldn’t mind doing it in other places.” said Bourg. Over the course of 2 months, Bourg has removed trash from various locations across the parish, including the Bayou Gardens neighborhood, the Elgin Street Bridge, Broadmoor Bridge, North Hollywood Road, St. Louis Canal Road, and multiple residential neighborhoods.

“I went out there with my weedeater and started cutting grass. It took me all day, I stayed out there until 4 in the afternoon, but I got it all cleaned up and I enjoyed doing it. I said you know what, I’m gonna take one area at a time and unless someone tells me to stop I’m gonna start cleaning up,” Bourg said.

Residents that knew Bourg and knew of her work starting reaching out for help. “Someone called me and asked me to go to the Highland Street Bridge because they had almost got in an accident and they needed the grass cut really bad over there,” shared Bourg. “I grabbed my tools and got it all cleaned, and off I went.”

Bourg said she chooses her daily assignment by riding around the parish to look for areas that are in need of care. She begins her day around 9 a.m. and wraps up around 4 p.m. Since July, Bourg has collected dozens of beer bottles, aluminum cans, styrofoam cups, plastic wrappers, disposable lighters, car parts, and 15-20 light balusters from across the parish.

As for the tools she uses in her cleanup efforts? The happy gardener uses her personal tools, which includes a weedeater, steel blowers, iron pitchfork rake, and black contractor bags to collect and bag leaves for the parish to pick up. The cleaning process varies depending on the condition of the area, with some locations taking up to 4 days complete. “Some areas take more than one day to clean, like the Williams Avenue Bridge, I think I spent 4 days out there cleaning. Some of them were 2 days, but I’d tried to clean them all the way to bayou so the water would drain,” said Bourg.

This isn’t the first contribution the Terrebonne native has made to help beautify the parish. Bourg has participated in Keep Terrebonne Beautiful’s White Boot Cleanup program, a nationwide community improvement program that seeks a clean, green, and more beautiful Terrebonne Parish. Following the death of her father in-law in 2003, Bourg and her husband Jay, began running the Lavis Conoco on Barrow Street; the establishment has been family-owned by Jay’s father since the late 1970’s. Before selling the station, Bourg decided the area needed a bit of color and beautification, planting flowers around the station, and trees on the neutral ground which are still standing today. “I beautified that place with flowers! I used to have big huge baskets hanging with petunias and I planted trees on the neutral grounds. Even though it was a gas station, I had flowers all over that place, It would keep people spirits up when they walked in. I knew it meant something to the people, they’d always come in and tell me they loved the flowers. To me, it makes people feel so much better when they drive through and they see everything well kept,” Bourg shared.

Due to rising temperatures and health issues, Bourg has paused her community cleanup efforts but said she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Bourg said she plans to return to communities once the fall weather rolls in and will continue to be an advocate for the anti-littering and pollution campaign in Terrebonne Parish. “I was going out everyday for a few weeks but the heat was brutal and it started to take a toll on me. So right now I’m waiting for fall weather but hopefully everyone will have their act together by then. My goal is to beautify Lake Houma and the entrance into Houma off of 182. That is the most depressing stretch of the highway. I would love to help create a beautiful area.”

Bourg said she hopes her efforts will inspire residents to take action and help keep Terrebonne Parish beautiful, encouraging community members to maintain their properties. Bourg said her ultimate goal is to clean the streets of Terrebonne Parish so well that motorists will think twice before throwing trash out of their windows. “I want people to respect their property because it affects the entire community. I want people to stop littering, we have a bad problem with it down here. From lighters to styrofoam cups and whatever they want to throw, it’s on the ground. We’re starting to have a problem with people dropping tires off on St. Louis Canal Road and it needs to stop. It is an environmental hazard and there is a big fine for that. It’ll be nice for people to see the lake, see cypress trees growing, wild irises, I think that’ll be more beautiful to look at than trash. I’ve noticed it’s gotten worse since Ida but this is an issue that’s been going on for decades”