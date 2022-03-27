Houma Woodman of the World to host Easter Bunny Picnic

Houma Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society is hosting a picnic with the Easter Bunny on Sunday, April 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodmen of the World Hall, located at 309 S. Hollywood Road.

The picnic is open to the public and is a fundraising effort to collect non-perishable foods for the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank. The organization is asking for donations of non-perishable food items in exchange for an admission fee to enter.

Guests will enjoy a day of music, refreshments, arts and crafts activities, an egg hop, corn hole as well as Easter themed games. In addition an Easter backdrop will be available for families to take free pictures with the Easter Bunny with personal smartphones or cameras.

Rick Price, WoodmenLife Recruiting Sales Manager said the purpose of the event is to help families capture memories for an affordable price while collecting food for those in need. “It’s just something fun to do for the kids to come in and get a picture with the Easter Bunny,” Price said.

For more information, contact the WOW Hall at 985-876-9999.