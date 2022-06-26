Houma’s First United Methodist Church accepts donations for homeless

Suspect Identified, Arrested in Mail and Package Thefts in ThibodauxJune 25, 2022
United Houma Nation to host election of tribal council officersJune 25, 2022
First United Methodist Church of Houma is accepting donations for its Confirmation Mission to make manna bags for the homeless. The church is accepting donations of the following essential items:
- gallon ziploc bags
- new socks
- pre-packaged cheese crackers (Lance or Austin Brands)
- sugar free gum packets (stick gum)
- feminine products
- baby wipes
- bandaids
- travel toothbrush/toothpaste
- comb
- soap bars
- protein bars (no chocolate)
- sunscreen/lotion (travel size)
- chapstick
- disposable razors
- bottled water
- instant oatmeal packets
Collection boxes are located in the Narthex and Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church Houma, located at 6109 Highway 311. This is the last week to make donations. For more information, contact First United Methodist Church Houma at 985-868-7787.