Houma’s First United Methodist Church accepts donations for homeless

First United Methodist Church of Houma is accepting donations for its Confirmation Mission to make manna bags for the homeless. The church is accepting donations of the following essential items:

gallon ziploc bags

new socks

pre-packaged cheese crackers (Lance or Austin Brands)

sugar free gum packets (stick gum)

feminine products

baby wipes

bandaids

travel toothbrush/toothpaste

comb

soap bars

protein bars (no chocolate)

sunscreen/lotion (travel size)

chapstick

disposable razors

bottled water

instant oatmeal packets

Collection boxes are located in the Narthex and Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church Houma, located at 6109 Highway 311. This is the last week to make donations. For more information, contact First United Methodist Church Houma at 985-868-7787.