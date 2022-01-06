Houma’s Main Library Reopens Nearly Five Months After Hurricane Ida

Terrebonne Parish Main Library opened its doors Tuesday, Jan. 4, after being closed for nearly five months due to damages caused by Hurricane Ida.

The library, located at 151 Library Drive, suffered sustained water damage, causing ceiling leaks, carpeting, tile, and mold damage throughout the building.

“This was a doozy of a storm, we suffered specifically from a lot of water damage,” said Mary Katherine Kearns, Terrebonne Parish Main Library Publicist. “It was nothing compared to what Grand Isle had, but we did have some water damages that caused us to have to fix the ceilings, tiles, carpeting, and because of the subsequent water damage, we had to do mold mitigation.”

Kearns said although minor repairs are still being made, once reaching 80 percent of completion, the staff was offered the option of reopening, and happily accepted. “We were so excited when they told us we can come back into our building and open up to the patrons again, that was the big thing we wanted to do,” said Kearns. “We still have a little drywall and carpet patches to complete. We’re ok, but we’re not 100 percent there yet.”

In celebration of the reopening, the library’s children section provided “Take and Make” bags, including glue sticks, crayons, and take-home arts and crafts activities. “The take and make bags are pre-made, but not pre-assembled for children of all different age groups,” said Kearns. “We assemble the bags based on the four seasons and all of the pieces are in the bag for them to go home and make their own. Every holiday and every season we follow that routine, so in fall they’ll get apples, baskets, and pumpkins, and during winter they get penguins, and it just provides something fun for them to do at home,” said Kearns.

Kearns said she hopes the reopening of the library will provide comfort and a sense of normalcy to the community, following the severe damage Hurricane Ida left behind in Terrebonne Parish. “We want people to come back, we know this place means a lot to people, and it means a lot to us too. We want to have our doors open, and be available for the public,” she added.

“I know everyone is still rebuilding, if you drive around there are blue tarps on every other building. This is a start to getting back to normal, by having the library open and the resources available, we’re hoping this will give the community comfort, knowing something familiar has returned,” Kearns added.

Although the main library has opened its doors, hours of operations have changed temporarily to 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For updates, follow the library’s Facebook or visit the Terrebonne Parish Main Library website.