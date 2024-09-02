Houma’s newest breakfast spot, The Buttery Crumb, to open this September

This September, Houma will officially welcome its newest breakfast spot– The Buttery Crumb!

The Buttery Crumb, owned and operated by home chef Erica Duthu, will provide craft buttery biscuits, chicken/beef biscuit sandwiches, “bonuts” (flash-fried biscuits, or “biscuit donuts”), cinnamon rolls, cold pressed juice, fresh squeezed lemonade, coffee, and much more to all those in the Houma area.

Photos provided by The Buttery Crumb on Facebook.

“I’m a home cook, I’ve been a self-taught chef for some time now. It’s always been my dream to get out into our community and show people my skills,” said Duthu. “I’ve always had friends who encouraged me to sell my baked goods, and after two years, I’m so excited to finally do it. My heart is in the kitchen, I can’t wait to open our doors and meet some great people.”

The Buttery Crumb will be located at 605 Barrow Street in Houma, inside of Root2Rise, with operating hours of Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-2:00 PM, Saturday 7:00 AM-12:00 PM, and Sundays closed. The Buttery Crumb is set to open mid-September 2024.

“I’ve prayed, planned, created, asked for advice, doubted, trusted God, had my husband keep encouraging me, and all the things leading here,” continued Duthu. “And when I say I’m ready for the doors to open, I pray that it’s nothing but a fun, welcoming place with some damn good food!”

For more information about The Buttery Crumb, and to stay tuned for an exact opening date, please visit their new Facebook page.