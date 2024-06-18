Houma’s revitalized Feed Store announces new nonprofit, dedicated to passing on culture to future generations

The Feed Store, a 115-year-old structure nestled in the heart of Downtown Houma, is coming back to life– and will be bringing more to the community than just good times.

The Feed Store owner Stephanie Thompson announced in April 2024 that the historic space will re-open this year, serving as a multi-use covered space for a host of community events– including, but not limited to, frequent farmer’s markets, craft shows, live music, private parties, and a permanent home for food trucks. Stephanie’s business, Thompson Rentals and Renovations, LLC, will serve as the official organization that helps run these events. However, the Feed Store will also house a new, associated nonprofit, The Feed Store Project.

“My girlfriends and I decided we wanted to all go in together and form a nonprofit to run out of the Feed Store and facilitate all these great ideas. The Feed Store Project’s mission will be to feed people, not just with food, but with information as well,” explained Thompson. “Our location in Downtown Houma is the perfect place to host community events focused on passing down culture and knowledge to our current and future generations.”

The Feed Store Project plans to host events that emphasize the importance of the local culture, including Cajun Cooking Lessons, Cajun Dance Lessons, gardening classes, and more to current and future generations.