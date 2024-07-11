House Bill 748 One of Many to Move Louisiana’s Seafood Industry Forward

The Louisiana seafood industry spans the country and has been a vital economic factor in the Bayou parishes. The industry has seen challenges in the past and lawmakers have been moving forward urgently in the legislature.

State Representative Jessica Domangue expressed concern about the gradual decline of the seafood industry, “there was a real sense of urgency this legislative session that we needed to take some action to help our local industry and fishermen,” she emphasized.

Several bills were introduced to provide relief to the local seafood industry. One such bill that has passed is House Bill 748, sponsored by Domangue. The bill focuses on imported shrimp, crab, and crawfish. It aims to regulate testing and increase fees for screening. The $150 fee, which had not been raised in over 20 years, was increased to $1,000. Processors and distributors who import seafood from foreign countries pay these fees, which partially fund the health department’s screening program. The additional funds will be used to enhance the inspection and testing of foreign seafood, which may contain harmful contaminants.

Additionally, the bill removes provisions that would have allocated the imported seafood safety fee to the Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board for sampling, analysis, testing, and monitoring of imported seafood, thereby shifting the screening responsibility from the Louisiana Department of Health.

House Bill 748 is just one aspect of the seafood legislation. Other bills presented during the sessions include Senate Bill 62, Senate Bill 40, House Bill 676, and House Bill 429. These bills cover seafood safety, labeling, licensing fees, and the provision of Louisiana seafood in schools.

Domangue emphasized that changing longstanding policies will take time and effort. She reiterated the commitment to working diligently to preserve and support the local seafood industry, “We’re going to continue to work hard to be able to ensure that our local seafood industry is preserved and saved so that we can continue to have that Louisiana seafood we all enjoy,” she said