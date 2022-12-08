House Bill to Repeal U.S. Military Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Passes

The US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday, which repeals the U.S. military vaccine mandate and increases pay for U.S. servicemembers. Additionally, the bill counters bad actors such as Russia, China, Iran and others. The bill provides nearly $858 billion for national defense.

“Our servicemembers deserve to be paid appropriately and have the best equipment and technology we can invest in. They need to have the upper hand. The legislation also repeals the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that numerous active-duty military constituents have reached out to our office expressing concerns about and has even challenged recruitment efforts. Even President Biden said three months ago that the pandemic was over – it’s time to stop punishing those serving and protecting our freedoms,” Congressman Garret Graves said. “This bill will also put us back toward maritime supremacy across the globe and advance U.S. interests. Many of our national security ships are built right here in Louisiana. This means this bill gives our state jobs, economic development and a seat at the national security table.”

Below is a breakdown of how the vaccine mandate is hurting military recruiting efforts and hurting U.S. service members.

Army: 15,000 soldiers short, 25 percent of target.

Navy: 587 officers short, barely met target for enlisted sailors.

Air Force: 5,000 airmen behind on next year’s goal, barely met this year’s target.

Marine Corps: Had to increase retention and reduce recruiting targets this year to meet them.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 350-80. It now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass. From there it goes to President Biden to sign into law.