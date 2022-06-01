House committee investigating Greene Death Invites Gov. Edwards to Testify

The House committee investigating the response to the death of Ronald Greene on Wednesday requested that Gov. John Bel Edwards and two members of his legal counsel testify before the committee.

“The Special Committee to inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene was created to search for the truth,” House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said in a statement. “That search for truth has continually led us to serious questions that can only be answered by Governor John Bel Edwards and his executive staff.”

“This committee will do its job and see this through no matter where the evidence leads,” Schexnayder said in the statement.

Matthew Block, executive counsel to the governor, responded in a statement several hours later.

“We are confident that this testimony will demonstrate that neither the Governor nor anyone on his staff had any role in any attempt to cover up the facts related to Mr. Greene’s death,” Block wrote.

The statement confirmed that Edwards and his attorneys will appear before the committee.

The House special committee is charged with investigating the slow response to the death of Greene, a Black motorist, who died after a violent encounter with State Police officers in 2019.

The committee was started in March after an Associated Press report revealed that Edwards knew of Greene’s beating months before he publicly admitted.

One video, taken from Trooper John Clary’s body camera, is believed to be the most explicit in showing the violent treatment. This footage was not initially turned over to prosecutors, leading to allegations of a coverup.

Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for the governor, has repeatedly stated that Edwards and his staff had no way of knowing that the video was not included in the criminal file.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, alleged that Edwards told him months ago that there was no need for a legislative inquiry, as Greene died in a wreck. Edwards denied saying this.