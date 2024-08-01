House Committee to Hold Louisiana Field Hearing on Gulf Coast Restoration

On Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) will host a field hearing titled, “Rigs to Restoration: Examining Gulf Coast Restoration through Energy Production and Permitting.” The hearing will be held in the Cotillion Ballroom at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux at 1 p.m.

Scheduled to attend are House Committee on Natural Resource Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.); U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.); U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas); U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.); U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.); U.S. Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.); and others.

“The Natural Resources Committee is a really important committee to Louisiana because it has jurisdiction over everything from energy production and oil and gas to public lands, fisheries, and hunting,” shared Graves on the importance of this hearing to our area. “The chairman of the committee is coming down. We’re gonna have members from the East coast to the West Coast that will be participating – folks from Oregon, Idaho, Georgia. As we know, coastal Louisiana is different. It’s not coastal Oregon. It’s certainly not Idaho. It’s not even coastal Georgia or Mississippi. Helping these folks to understand we have a parochial crisis, and that our coast is eroding, our communities are vulnerable to hurricanes and flooding, and this really is a national crisis.”

Along with the field hearing, the committee will also be visiting the the coastline of Louisiana, seeing various projects firsthand, helping them to understand Louisiana’s importance nationally to maritime ports and trade, to seafood production, and to energy.

“Something that really hits home is the energy importance of Louisiana to the nation. I think we’ve had really destructive energy policies few years. I think if we had the chance to help them to understand this, help them to understand some of the better solutions that are out there in terms of producing energy in Louisiana, not producing it in Iran and Russia and Venezuela and other places, that this is better for the United States. It’s better for our interest, it’s better for human rights and freedom. I want to help them understand how our crisis really is their crisis as well.”

Graves hopes to see people that are directly affected by natural resource policies in attendance for this hearing: “I don’t mean just the workers and families that are directly connected by this administration refusing to do new energy leases in the Gulf of Mexico. I want to show our people that are unable to make ends meet because gasoline prices have surged, because grocery prices have surged, because of what’s happening and what’s not happening in the Gulf of Mexico. The faces of people that have been adversely affected by storms like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida that have had profound consequences on our community and, and, and just helping these members of congressmen across the country to see, to know, to understand and to put a face on how impactful bad policy out of Washington can be on a family in South Louisiana.”