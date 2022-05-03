House GOP Leadership Releases Statement on Unprecedented Supreme Court Leak

Today, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) released the following joint statement reacting to the unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court opinion on the Dobbs case before the Supreme Court:

“Yesterday’s unprecedented leak is an attempt to severely damage the Supreme Court. This clearly coordinated campaign to intimidate and obstruct the Justices of the United States Supreme Court, and its independence in our political system, from upholding the Constitution must be immediately investigated by the court…House Republicans are committed to upholding the sanctity of life, and we will continue to fight to be a voice for the truly voiceless. There is nothing more special, extraordinary, and worth fighting for than the miracle of life. We pray for the resolve of our Justices and for a decision that protects our most basic and precious right, the right to life.”

The Supreme Court opinion leak was a shock across the nation as it concerns abortion rights. An initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, obtained and published by Politico, suggests the Supreme Court is considering overturning the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

According to Politico, “The immediate impact of the ruling as drafted in February would be to end a half-century guarantee of federal constitutional protection of abortion rights and allow each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion. It’s unclear if there have been subsequent changes to the draft.”

The report also states in a disclaimer, “POLITICO received a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document. The draft opinion runs 98 pages, including a 31-page appendix of historical state abortion laws. The document is replete with citations to previous court decisions, books, and other authorities, and includes 118 footnotes. The appearances and timing of this draft are consistent with court practice.”

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito apparently wrote in the draft document which is dated February 2022. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Read the full 98-page initial draft majority opinion here.