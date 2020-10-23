House lawmakers sign petition ordering Governor to end COVID-19 restrictions

House Republican lawmakers have signed a petition invoking state rules that allow them to end to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. This petition was signed by 65 House Republicans.

A state rule allows the legislature to end a state of public health emergency at any time through a petition signed by a majority of members in either the state’s House or Senate. The petition was passed earlier in the summer, but failed to gather enough signatures. The rule also allows lawmakers to establish a period during which no other declaration of public health emergency can be issued.

At his media briefing on Friday afternoon, Governor Edwards called the petition as reckless and irresponsible for public health and says its adoption would jeopardize federal emergency funding. If the emergency proclamation ends, he said, the National Guard would no longer be authorized to provide drive up testing or assist in the shipping and distribution of personal protective equipment.

Edwards added that the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness would no longer be able to “respond to local government requests for COVID aid,” and that GOHSEP would not be able to sign off on plans to hire extra healthcare workers to handle future COVID surges. “Should a vaccine become available, the Department of Health would not be allowed, absent a public health declaration, to do all of the steps necessary to allocate and administer that vaccine.”

It is expected that Edwards will challenge the petition in court. Attorney General Jeff Landry has advised the House Republican Caucus that the petition should hold up and he is prepared to defend it.

Members of our local delegation who signed the petition include: Rep. Beryl Amedee; Rep. Bryan Fontenot; Rep. Tanner Magee; Rep. Joseph Orgeron; and Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue.

The entire petition can be viewed by clicking here: Petition to Terminate State of Public Health Emergency